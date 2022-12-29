'Pakistan forced India to sack captain'

IMAGE: India and Pakistan captains Rohit Sharma, left, and Babar Azam. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Ramiz Raja was sacked as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board last week.

Ramiz was tossed out after Pakistan lost to England 0-3 in the home Test series; this was the Babar Azam-led side's second home defeat in the longest format this year; they lost 0-1 loss to Australia in March.

Pakistan, during Ramiz's tenure as PCB chief, played the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final and the 2022 T20 World Cup final.

Ramiz insists that Pakistan's performances were 'outstanding' in white-ball cricket and forced India to make changes in its cricketing setup.

'We gave outstanding performances in white-ball cricket. We played the Asia Cup final, India didn't play that. India, a billion-dollar industry, was left behind. Tod phod hui, unhone apna chief selector, selection committee fire kar di, captain badal diye kyunki unko hazam nahi hua ki Pakistan unse kaise aage nikal gaya (They fired their chief selector, selection committee, changed the captain because they couldn't digest how Pakistan went ahead of them),' Ramiz told Suno

IMAGE: Ramiz Raja has been replaced as PCB chairman by Najam Sethi. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Ramiz claimed he empowered Babar Azam that led to the captain's strong performances.

'I tried my level best to keep this team united. I empowered Babar Azam. Cricket is one of those rare sports where captaincy is relevant,' Ramiz stated.

'If your captain is powerful, results will come, and we have given results.'