News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Boxing Day Test PHOTOS, Day 4: Australia vs South Africa

Boxing Day Test PHOTOS, Day 4: Australia vs South Africa

December 29, 2022 08:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from Day 4 of the second Test between Australia and South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday

Australia

IMAGE: Australia’s Mitchell Starc celebrates the dismissal of Sarel Erwee of South Africa. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Australia moved six wickets from a series-sealing victory in the second Test on Thursday as South Africa staggered to 120 for four at lunch on day four in Melbourne, still 266 runs short of making the hosts bat again.

 

After resuming on 15 for one on a cool, overcast morning, South Africa lost three wickets for 18 runs against a depleted Australian attack at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

South Africa

IMAGE: Australia’s Travis Head is congratulated by team mates after running out of Khaya Zondo of South Africa. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Number four Temba Bavuma was 37 not out and wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne was on 27 at the break, the pair left to salvage something from the wreckage of a disastrous match for the tourists.

Paceman Mitchell Starc, nursing tendon damage to the middle finger of his bowling hand, struck the first blow with a yorker that crashed into opener Sarel Erwee's front foot when he was on 21.

The lbw appeal was turned down but home captain Pat Cummins successfully reviewed the decision.

Australia

IMAGE: David Warner, Alex Carey and Steve Smith of Australia appeal for a wicket. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Number three Theunis de Bruyn was out for 28 three overs later, boxed in by a Scott Boland delivery that reared up and caught an outside edge on the way to second slip, where Steve Smith took a fine catch after Marnus Labuschagne leaped across him.

At 57 for three, South Africa's situation called for level heads but Bavuma lost his as he ran out number five Khaya Zondo (one) with a terrible call for a single after hitting Cummins to a fielder at mid-off.

Zondo was slow off the mark but had no chance as Travis Head, celebrating his 29th birthday, swooped in and threw down the stumps.

That left South Africa 65 for four, but Bavuma and Verreynne managed to hold back the tide to lunch with an unbroken 55-run partnership.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Boxing Day Test PIX: Carey ton puts Aus in box seat
Boxing Day Test PIX: Carey ton puts Aus in box seat
Time Up For Rohit, Kohli, Rahul?
Time Up For Rohit, Kohli, Rahul?
What went wrong for South Africa in Boxing Day Test
What went wrong for South Africa in Boxing Day Test
STUNNING! Frozen By Ice
STUNNING! Frozen By Ice
7 TDP workers killed in stampede at Naidu's rally
7 TDP workers killed in stampede at Naidu's rally
Maha passes Lokayukta Bill, CM under its ambit
Maha passes Lokayukta Bill, CM under its ambit
Shinde slams K'taka leaders demand on Mumbai
Shinde slams K'taka leaders demand on Mumbai

India Tour Bangladesh 2022

India Tour Bangladesh 2022

More like this

Tearful Warner proud of emotionally draining ton

Tearful Warner proud of emotionally draining ton

Will injured Cameron Green play in IPL 2023?

Will injured Cameron Green play in IPL 2023?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances