Anushka's Heart Emoji For Virat Goes Viral

December 04, 2025 09:46 IST

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma cheers Virat Kohli's Raipur ton. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram
 

Virat Kohli lit up Raipur on Wednesday with another sublime century, but it was a quiet, heartfelt message from Anushka Sharma that stole a slice of the spotlight.

The star batter crafted a 90-ball masterclass -- his 53rd ODI hundred and second in as many games.

As the stadium erupted and the dressing room buzzed, Anushka marked the moment in her understated way. She shared a simple red heart emoji on Instagram to celebrate her husband's feat.

Kohli, fresh off a superb 135 in the series opener, now sits on 84 international tons, inching ever closer to Sachin Tendulkar's all-format record.

Yet amid the numbers and milestones, it was Anushka's warm acknowledgment -- posted from London, where the couple live with their children Vamika and Akaay -- that became the emotional highlight of the night.

