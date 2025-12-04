Sunil Narine shatters records in T20 cricket!

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
December 04, 2025 15:00 IST

IMAGE: Sunil Narine claims 600th T20 wicket.Photograph: KKR/X

Known for his variations for the longest time, mystery spinner Sunil Narine etched his name in history after becoming the first bowler to claim 600 wickets in competitive T20 cricket.

He achieved the milestone during the World ILT20 game for his franchise Abu Dhabi Knight Riders against Sharjah Warriorz on Wednesday.

Following the match, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders presented Narine with a special edition jersey featuring the number 600 to commemorate his unprecedented feat.

The 37-year-old cricketer from Trinidad reached the landmark by claiming the wicket of Tom Abell. This achievement is a testament to Narine's status as one of the greatest T20 bowlers to take the pitch.

 

Over the years, he has represented the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders, as well as the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Trinbago Knight Riders and Los Angeles Knight Riders with distinction.

"The Knight Riders family stands immensely proud of Narine's extraordinary achievement, recognising that this record may well stand the test of time as one of cricket's most enduring milestones," the franchise said in a press release on Thursday.

