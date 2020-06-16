News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Staging T20 World Cup unrealistic amid pandemic: CA Chairman

Staging T20 World Cup unrealistic amid pandemic: CA Chairman

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
June 16, 2020 11:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held from October 18 to November 15 2020

IMAGE: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held from October 18 to November 15 2020. Photograph: ICC T20 World Cup/Twitter

Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings on Tuesday conceded that this year's T20 World Cup amid the COVID-19 pandemic seems "unrealistic" as it will be difficult to fly in 16 teams to the country.

The fate of the event, scheduled to be held in October and November, is shrouded in uncertainty as several countries continue to have strict travel restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 8.1 million people across the globe.

 

"I would say it is unlikely...trying to get (teams from) 16 countries into Australia when most countries are still going through COVID spiking is unrealistic or very, very difficult," Eddings said during a video conference.

Last week, the International Cricket Council (ICC), after a board meeting, said a decision regarding the tournament will be made next month.

The world body stated that it wants to continue exploring contingency plans for some more time as a call of this magnitude needs to be taken after every possible deliberation.

There is speculation that the event is headed for a postponement and the window will be utilised by the IPL, which is currently suspended. 

This is despite the fact that Australia is among the countries that have managed to flatten the curve.

Just over 7000 cases have been reported here and more than 6000 of them have recovered from the deadly infection.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Irfan bhai, who are you aiming at?

Irfan bhai, who are you aiming at?

Hockley named CA's interim chief after Roberts quits

Hockley named CA's interim chief after Roberts quits

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use