Coming soon: A 'Tendulkar Drive', 'Kohli Crescent' and 'Dev Terrace'

June 15, 2020 13:55 IST

IMAGE: The estate is luring buyers with a 'Tendulkar Drive', 'Kohli Crescent' and 'Dev Terrace'. Photograph: BCCI

A new housing estate being developed on Rockbank suburb of Melbourne will have streets named after Indian cricket greats including Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev and Virat Kohli.

The estate, developed by Accolade Estate, is luring buyers with a 'Tendulkar Drive', 'Kohli Crescent' and 'Dev Terrace'.

The estate has also named streets after other international cricketers such as 'Waugh Street', 'Miandad Street', 'Ambrose Street', 'Sobers Drive', 'Kallis Way', 'Hadlee Street' and 'Akram Way'.

The Rockbank suburb, which falls under Melton Council, has been a popular suburb among home buyers from the Indian community.

According to Elissa Hayes of Resi venture, the developer of the estate, "the response from the Indian community has been exceptionally good and high ever since the launch of the H&L packages".

Street names are usually submitted by developers and approved by the city council if they meet Office of Geographic Names guidelines.

Resi Ventures director Khurram Saeed said there were 60 names submitted to the council for approval including a street named after the great Don Bradman but the the body refused it as there was already a street named after him in Melbourne.

''We didn't get Kumar Sangakara, Rahul Dravid, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and a few others as council knocked them back for one reason or another,'' he said.

"We did get Tendulkar and Kohli over the line with council. Kohli is one of my favourite batsmen of the current era and I named the most expensive street after him, overlooking the future wetlands,'' Khurram added.