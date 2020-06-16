News
Irfan bhai, who are you aiming at?

By Rediff Sports
June 16, 2020 10:40 IST
Irfan Pathan, through his tweets, is trying to wake the conscience of a country that is in slumber, or so it seems.

The former India pacer has been tweeting about equality and humanity over the last few days.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Irfan Pathan/Instagram

On Monday, he once again took to Twitter keying in a deep thought on the micro-blogging site.

 

'Agar aapke akhlaq achhe nahi fir chahe aap kisi bhi faith ho ke kuch maaene nahi rakhta... (If your morals and manners are not good, then whatever faith you follow it doesn't matter...),' Irfan noted.

We ask again: At whom is Irfan's tweets directed?

Rediff Sports
