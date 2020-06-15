Sushant, Ziva, Dhoni: A smile amidst the sadness

June 15, 2020 15:46 IST

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sushant Singh Rajput/Instagram

As India mourns Sushant Singh Rajput, we stumbled upon a throwback picture that brought a smile amidst the sadness.

In the picture, Sushant -- who played M S Dhoni in the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story -- is seen bonding with Ziva Dhoni as her dad looks on fondly.

Sushant spent time with Dhoni and his family at their home when he was prepping for the role.

Neeraj Pandey's movie was a hit and Sushant was spot on as the cricket legend -- down to playing that difficult to duplicate helicopter shot!

Several cricketers and sportpeople have mourned Sushant's passing, but we haven't heard anything from MS or his missus yet.