News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Stadium intruder 'Jarvo69' banned for life from Headingley

Stadium intruder 'Jarvo69' banned for life from Headingley

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
August 28, 2021 17:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Daniel Jarvis aka 'Jarvo69' is led away by security officials after he entered the field of play during Day 3 of the England vs India second Test at Lord's. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

YouTuber Daniel Jarvis aka 'Jarvo69', who intruded into the field of play during the third Test at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds and the previous match at Lord's, has been banned for life on charges of security breach, English county sources said on Saturday.

 

Jarvis, who sports the India whites, has attracted plenty of eyeballs because of his two intrusions but the Yorkshire County Cricket Club is treating this as a case of security breach and the man in the eye of a social media storm won't be allowed in the Leeds gallery in future.

"Yes, Daniel Jarvis will be banned from Headingley for life. We will also be imposing a financial penalty," a Yorkshire County Cricket Club spokesperson said when asked how they deal with this kind of transgression on the field of play.

Asked what kind of measures will be taken to avoid such embarrassment which has now happened twice, the spokesperson said: "As on previous days, there will be stewards present around there to stop anyone that attempts to get on."

After the fall of Rohit Sharma's wicket on the third day of the third Test at Leeds on Friday, 'Jarvo 69' was seen popping up from the gallery located on one side of the sight screen, wearing batting pads and a blue helmet with a surgical face mask on.

Someone from the crowd also threw a cricket bat as he entered the field of play and reached the pitch to take guard when the ground security personnel intercepted him. He was promptly evicted from the Headingley premises.

Earlier, he had also walked his way into the Lord's ground on Day 4 of the second Test between the two sides and was seen setting the field for the Indian team, leaving the spectators and viewers in splits.

At Lord's, the fan, who claims to be a popular prankster, was spotted walking casually on the ground in an Indian jersey with his name on the back. He had to be escorted out and later also revealed how Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj reacted after spotting him.

Siraj and Jadeja could barely control their laughter, before the man was escorted off by the security guards.

However, in the post COVID-19 times when the teams are living in a bio-bubble, this kind of security breach could scare the players.

While people have had a good laugh because of his antics but the question that many like former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan raised was what kind of reactions would there be if a similar security lapse had happened in India.

"Imagine the outrage if the same guy invade the field twice in India," Pathan had tweeted.

There has been no confirmation whether the Indian team filed any official complaint about Jarvis, but the Yorkshire county's decision to ban his entry into the Headingley premises is a step in the right direction.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Gavaskar wonders why umpire made Pant change stance
Gavaskar wonders why umpire made Pant change stance
What makes run-machine Root so special...
What makes run-machine Root so special...
Bottle cork hurled at Rahul, 'India fan' enters field
Bottle cork hurled at Rahul, 'India fan' enters field
Police lathi-charge farmers near Karnal; 10 injured
Police lathi-charge farmers near Karnal; 10 injured
Mysuru gang-rape: 5 Tamil Nadu labourers arrested
Mysuru gang-rape: 5 Tamil Nadu labourers arrested
ED summons Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, wife
ED summons Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, wife
Hate speech: Jantar Mantar event organiser denied bail
Hate speech: Jantar Mantar event organiser denied bail

India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

More like this

'Jarvo 69' intrudes again; this time in pads-helmet!

'Jarvo 69' intrudes again; this time in pads-helmet!

Pujara came with an intent to score runs: Rohit

Pujara came with an intent to score runs: Rohit

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances