News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pujara came with an intent to score runs: Rohit

Pujara came with an intent to score runs: Rohit

Source: PTI
August 28, 2021 08:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Pujara definitely came with an intent to score runs and this innings of ours was never about survival.'

Cheteshwar Pujara plays the ramp shot for a boundary

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara showed the character and mindset of an individual during his unbeaten 91 on Friday, Day 3 of the third Test against England, at Headingley, Leeds. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

India's senior opener Rohit Sharma believes that a player of Cheteshwar Pujara's stature does not need to be told anything about his batting, and the unbeaten knock of 91 on Day 3 in the third Test against England showed his "intent" and "character".

 

By stumps on the third evening, India were 215 for 2 in their second innings courtesy Pujara and Rohit, who scored a half-century, while skipper Virat Kohli was also closing in on the milestone.

"You are talking about someone who has played 80-odd Test matches. I don't think anything needs to be shown (to him) before Test matches.

"Yes, there are times to go and show all of that, but during Test matches, there isn't time to go into the detail of what you are doing and what you want to do as a batter," Rohit told mediapersons, when asked if Pujara was shown old video clips of his batting.

The much talked-about word whenever Pujara comes in to bat is "intent" and Rohit felt that India’s number three batsman has that in abundance.

"Pujara definitely came with an intent to score runs and this innings of ours was never about survival," said Rohit, who himself scored 59.

"We came with an intent to score runs. Pujara clearly showed that. Anything loose, he pounced (on), and that showed he had intent in his batting. He showed that any loose deliveries won't be spared."

Rohit acknowledged that Pujara went through a rough patch, adding that Friday’s innings showed his character.

"Of course, of late, the runs haven't come but that doesn't mean that the quality of Pujara has gone missing. You must have seen today that it wasn't the easiest of situations to go in when you are 300-odd behind.

"And to bat the way he batted showed the character and mindset of an individual as well. Someone who has gone everywhere and scored runs."

However, Rohit also admitted that with 139 runs still in arrears, India are still in danger and wants Pujara to bat well on the fourth day also.

"From his perspective, he has done well but the team's job is not done yet. We have a crucial couple of days coming, and, hopefully, he can put his head down and keep batting like the way he does."

The criticism of Pujara, according to Rohit, is external, as the team knows his value.

"To be honest, there hasn't been any talks. Talks are happening outside. We know his quality and experience and I don't think we need to have much of a discussion. If you talk about recent performance, yes, he has not scored runs, but we saw crucial partnership between him and Ajinkya (Rahane) at Lord's.

"Not to forget what he did in Australia. He played those crucial knocks for winning the series in Australia."

The stylish batsman urged people to not forget what Pujara has done over the years.

"Sometimes our memories are shortened and we need to think what the guy has done over the years. It's not about one or two innings or series."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Jarvo 69' intrudes again; this time in pads-helmet!
'Jarvo 69' intrudes again; this time in pads-helmet!
It's ROOT again all the way!
It's ROOT again all the way!
What makes run-machine Root so special...
What makes run-machine Root so special...
Overton feels first hour on Day 4 will be 'massive'
Overton feels first hour on Day 4 will be 'massive'
Despite 'acute threat' US to end its Af evac by Aug 31
Despite 'acute threat' US to end its Af evac by Aug 31
Ramiz Raja set to become Pakistan Cricket Board chief
Ramiz Raja set to become Pakistan Cricket Board chief
PIX: Pujara leads India's fightback with gutsy knock
PIX: Pujara leads India's fightback with gutsy knock

India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

More like this

PIX: Pujara leads India's fightback with gutsy knock

PIX: Pujara leads India's fightback with gutsy knock

Gavaskar wonders why umpire made Pant change stance

Gavaskar wonders why umpire made Pant change stance

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances