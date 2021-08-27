Gavaskar wonders why umpire made Pant change stance

IMAGE: India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant revealed that he had to change his stance after being told by the umpire that batting outside the crease to negate swing formed footmarks in the pitch's danger area. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar wonders why the English umpires objected to Rishabh Pant's stance of standing outside the crease during the ongoing third Test against England. He feels there's nothing in the rules that prevents a batsman from doing so.

After the end of the first day's play in the third Test at Headingley, the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman said he had to change his stance after being told by the umpire that batting outside the crease to negate swing formed footmarks in the pitch's danger area.

Gavaskar said footmarks don't determine a batsman's stance.

"I was wondering why was he told to change his stance, if that is true. I only read it. Batsmen can stand anywhere, even on the middle of the pitch and when the batsman goes down the track against the spinners (footmarks can form even then)," Gavaskar said, while dong commentary on the third day of the match.

His fellow-commentator, former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar called it "ridiculous".

Pant spoke about the umpires’ instruction after India were bowled out for 78 on the opening day of the Test.

"Because I was standing outside the crease and my front-foot was coming into the danger area, so he (the umpire) told me that you can't stand there," Pant said, during the virtual post-day press conference on Wednesday.

"So, I have (had) to change my stance; but as a cricketer, I don't have to think too much about that, because it's everyone who is going to do that, umpires are going to say the same thing. I didn't do that the next ball and you move on."

The decision by the two English umpires once again raised the point whether it's time that ICC reverts to two neutral on-field umpires for Test matches, which was stopped due to travel restrictions in the post COVID-19 world.