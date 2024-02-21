SRK set to perform at WPL opening ceremony!

The stage is set for the upcoming edition of the Women’s Premier League and on Wednesday, the WPL organisers revealed the big surprise.

A day after announcing the star-studded line-up for the opening ceremony for the second WPL season, the official WPL social media handle revealed the final superstar set to perform.

And it’s none other than King Khan! Notching up the glam quotient of the opening ceremony, set to be held on February 23rd, Shah Rukh Khan will lead the Bollywood stars set perform ahead of the season opener.

The other stars performing include Kartik Aryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor.

Taking to social media to announce the final star, WPL wrote, “It’s none other than @iamsrk who will celebrate Cricket ka Queendom.

“Watch the #TATAWPL 2024 Opening Ceremony on @officialjiocinema & @sports18.official LIVE from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru,” read the post.