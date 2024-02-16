Harmanpreet believes 'adapting to different conditions will be key'

IMAGE: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opened up on MI’s plans to defend the WPL title. Photograph: Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur feels adapting to different conditions will be vital to defending the title in the upcoming Women's Premier League, which is scheduled to be played in Bengaluru and New Delhi from February 23 till March 17.

The inaugural edition last year was played in Mumbai and the hosts rode on familiar conditions and crowd support to clinch the title under Harmanpreet's leadership.

"The conditions in Bengaluru will be different than Mumbai. I don't have much experience of playing in Delhi, so I don't have any idea how the wickets will fare in Delhi," Harmanpreet told PTI TV on the sidelines of WPL's pre-season media conference.

"If we can just quickly adapt to these things, this will show how good we are as a team. These are the areas we have to keep in mind and accordingly change our game plan."

The skipper said that though MI had a strong squad, the call on the playing eleven for a particular match will be taken based on conditions.

"It is important for any team to have as many good players in the team as possible because then you can pick the best eleven. There is also competition for places among players.

"We will make our playing eleven according to conditions. Now our role is to read the conditions well and then take a call on the team," Harmanpreet said.

They might not be enjoying the home support this year, but MI hope to replicate their last season's performance.

"Improvement is an important part of our lives, everyday we have to keep improving, adding new things in our personal game as well as in the team. Our players have done really well in the last season. It was a complete team performance, we were not dependent on one or two players," Harmanpreet said.

"This year our goal will be the same and try to add some good things and play according to situations."

Besides captaincy, she is also looking to contribute with the bat at the crucial No.4 position.

"My contribution in batting will be very important because the entire team plays around the position I bat. It will be important for me to read the situations and bat accordingly," Harmanpreet said.

She also hopes the upcoming edition will give some new talent.

"This is such a tournament where you will see good-quality cricket. It is a great platform for our domestic players to show their talent.

“Last year we got so many good players and this year also we hope to get some good talent, new players we can think about."