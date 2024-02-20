News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sidharth, Kartik set to light up WPL 2024 Opener

Sidharth, Kartik set to light up WPL 2024 Opener

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 20, 2024 15:35 IST
WPL 2024

The countdown to the eagerly anticipated 2nd edition of the Women's Premier League is underway.

The grand opening ceremony is scheduled for February 23rd at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, promising a touch of Bollywood glamour.

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kartik Aaryan are set to add star power to the event, creating an exciting blend of cricket and entertainment.

The official Women's Premier League social media handle has unveiled the star-studded lineup for the opening ceremony, setting the stage for a dazzling kickoff at 6:30 PM.

WPL

 

"Yeh Kingdom nahin, Ab Queendom Hai! Join @kartikaaryan as he fights for the Crown for his Queendom. Watch the #TATAWPL 2024 Opening Ceremony on @officialjiocinema & @sports18.official LIVE from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru," the post read.

"Yeh Kingdom nahin, Ab Queendom Hai! @sidmalhotra joins the Crown for his Queendom. Watch #TATAWPL 2024 Opening Ceremony on @officialjiocinema & @sports18.official LIVE from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru," another post read.

