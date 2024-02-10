News
WPL 2024: Giants name Tahuhu as Cheatle's replacement

WPL 2024: Giants name Tahuhu as Cheatle's replacement

Source: PTI
February 10, 2024 18:42 IST
IMAGE: The Kiwi pacer will replace Lauren Cheatle in the upcoming WPL season. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

New Zealand pacer Lea Tahuhu was on Saturday named as replacement for Australia's left-arm quick Lauren Cheatle by Gujarat Giants ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) starting on February 23.

The 33-year-old Tahuhu was bought by Gujarat for Rs 30 lakhs.

"Gujarat Giants (GG) named Lea Tahuhu as replacement for Lauren Cheatle for the upcoming edition of the TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024, starting February 23, 2024," WPL said in a statement.

 

Tahuhu has represented New Zealand in 80 T20Is and 93 ODIs and has 78 and 109 wickets to her name in both the formats respectively.

Cheatle, 25, was ruled out of the WPL after she underwent a medical procedure to remove skin cancer from her neck. She was picked up in the auction for Rs 30 lakhs.

Last season, the Giants finished at the bottom of the table after losing six out of their eight matches in the tournament.

The Giants will open their WPL campaign against Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians on February 25 in Bengaluru.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

