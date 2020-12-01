SRK-owned Knight Riders invest in USA T20 League

December 01, 2020 14:31 IST

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The Knight Riders Group, majority owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has agreed to a significant long-term investment in the future of American cricket as they become stakeholders in Major League Cricket.

Major League Cricket, a six-team T20 league featuring the top international players from the US and around the world, is scheduled to kick-off in 2022.

Knight Riders Group also own two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders and the Trinidad and Tobago T20 franchise in the Caribbean Premier League.



This investment by the Knight Riders Group, which is led by Shah Rukh, along with Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta, is part of a strategic long-term investment in the future of cricket in the United States.



"For several years now, we have been expanding the Knight Riders brand globally and closely watching the potential for T20 cricket in the USA. We are convinced that Major League Cricket has all the pieces in place to execute on its plans and we look forward to making our partnership an enormous success in the coming years," Shah Rukh said.



"We feel fortunate to have been consistently recognized as one of the best franchises in T20 cricket and have become one of the fastest growing sports brands in the world. As T20 cricket expands internationally, we are flattered by the regular inbound requests to play a major role in growing the sport abroad. We have had a keen interest in the developments in the United States and our expansion into the U.S. is consistent with our long-term strategy. We look forward to the new challenge of building cricket in the world's most sophisticated sports and media market and we believe that we can bring a huge amount of expertise to help make Major League Cricket realize the potential that it undoubtedly has," KKR CEO Venky Mysore said.