Tendulkar aids treatment of 100 underprivileged kids

Tendulkar aids treatment of 100 underprivileged kids

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
November 30, 2020 18:54 IST
Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar's assistance has helped children in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has financially assisted the treatment of 100 underprivileged children suffering from critical ailments across six states, the charity foundation with which the former captain is associated said.

 

Tendulkar's partnership is with a foundation called Ekam, which focusses on children receiving treatment in government and trust hospitals. Tendulkar's assistance through the foundation has helped children in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

Children from underprivileged families, suffering from critical ailments and those who cannot afford to follow up on their elective medical costs, got the support from Tendulkar's foundation.

"The association with Mr Sachin Tendulkar through his foundation has been very fruitful and Sachin has done some very good work in the healthcare space. The association has worked towards providing quality healthcare for the underprivileged," Ameeta Chatterjee, Managing Partner, Ekam Foundation said.

Earlier this month, Tendulkar had supported Makunda Hospital in Assam's Karimganj district with paediatric equipments.

This is expected to benefit more than 2000 children every year.

Tendulkar had also participated in an initiative with UNICEF on World Children's Day, encouraging children to play a key part in shaping the future of the world.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
