PICS: Pujara, Ashwin, Rahane enjoy 'daddy duty'

December 01, 2020 10:32 IST

If you ask Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin how to drive away Monday Blues, they may have your answer in a photograph.

The Indian Test cricket specialists posted pictures of them on 'daddy duty' as they took their children for a stroll around Sydney.

Looks like the trio decided to give their better halves a break from children duty for the day. From those smiles, it clearly looked like they enjoyed the day out with their munchkins.

The three cricketers will be ready to strap up once India starts preps for the Test series against Australia, starting with the Day/Night match in Adelaide on December 17.