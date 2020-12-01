News
PICS: Pujara, Ashwin, Rahane enjoy 'daddy duty'

By Rediff Cricket
December 01, 2020 10:32 IST
If you ask Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin how to drive away Monday Blues, they may have your answer in a photograph.

The Indian Test cricket specialists posted pictures of them on 'daddy duty' as they took their children for a stroll around Sydney.

Rahane's post on Instagram

Looks like the trio decided to give their better halves a break from children duty for the day. From those smiles, it clearly looked like they enjoyed the day out with their munchkins.

R Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane

Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and R Ashwin class

The three cricketers will be ready to strap up once India starts preps for the Test series against Australia, starting with the Day/Night match in Adelaide on December 17.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin with their girls in a park in Sydney on Monday

Rediff Cricket
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

