PIX: Sri Lankan cricketers resume training after lockdown

June 02, 2020 12:33 IST

IMAGE: Sri Lanka became the third cricket playing nation and the first Asian country to resume players training after the coronavirus-enforced break. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/Twitter

Sri Lankan cricketers resumed training as they begun their 12-day Residential Training Camp in Colombo on Monday, returning to action after a gap of nearly two and half months following the coronavirus pandemic.

"The squad primarily consists of bowlers, whilst several players have been included to undergo rehabilitation. The practice session will hold its training sessions at the CCC, Colombo," the Sri Lanka cricket said in an official statement.



13 Sri Lankan cricketers kicked-off a 12-day training session on Monday. They will start their training on the ground on Tuesday.



The players who are part of the training camp are mostly bowlers including Suranga Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Isuru Udana, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dasun Shanaka and Nuwan Pradeep as they need more time for 'conditioning' before going into active competition, said SLC.

The players will have to follow strict guidelines laid down by the Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Health. They will not be allowed to leave their hotel in Colombo or the practice venue for any personal work.



"We want to start international cricket. That’s why we are starting practice," Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne said.



"I think it is high time to train ourselves and get back to our fitness level and skill levels," he added.



"Going forward, we will have to play with social distancing in place, even though it is a difficult task in a team game," Karunaratne said in a video posted by Sri Lanka Cricket on Twitter.



"The health officials advised us on how to adopt safe measures, when handling the ball, towels, clothes and the cricketing equipment. They also advised us on how to use the gymnasium and the swimming pool."



After England and West Indies, Sri Lanka became the third cricket playing nation and the first Asian country to resume players training after the coronavirus-enforced break.