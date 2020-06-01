SEE: Why is Sachin sitting with an empty plate?

June 01, 2020 15:20 IST

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

Trust The Legend to take a challenge to a different level.

Yuvraj Singh posted a video on Instagram, bouncing a tennis ball off a rolling pin and challenged his buddy to do the same without breaking anything in the kitchen.

Sachin's response was a quirky video.

He sat with an empty plate, pickle and curd and asked Yuvi to make 'paranthe' with the rolling pin instead of bouncing the ball.

'Yuvi paranthe kitthe?' Sachin asked in Punjabi.

'Look, I have an empty plate, pickle and curd. Make nice paranthe for me,' Sachin requested Yuvi, one of Tendulkar's closest friends during their cricketing days.

Earlier, Yuvraj posted a video where he can be seen wearing a blindfold and bouncing a tennis ball off a rolling pin.

'Master you have broken so many records on the field. Time to break my record of 100 in the kitchen! Sorry couldn't post full video cause it will be too long to count 100 paaji. Hope you don't break other things in the kitchen,' Yuvi quipped.

This challenge has been going back and forth. A few days ago, Yuvi shared a video in which he could be seen bouncing a ball off the edge of his bat.

Sachin accepted the challenge and posted a video doing likewise. But blindfolded!