Team India's training camp could be held 'end of June'

June 02, 2020 11:32 IST

'Cricketers are waiting to get back on the field.'

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli smiles during a training session in Hyderabad last year. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The Board of Control for Cricket in India believes that it will be able to 'pull something off' towards the end of June as the body discusses resumption of training for the top Indian cricketers.

"We will shift players to one place when 100 percent confident. For training, NCA has been discussed. We may look for other options as well, we need to keep in mind the state restrictions on travel and monsoon before taking a decision," a BCCI source told ANI.



Though coronavirus cases continue to rise significantly in India, the central government has been taking gradual steps to open up the economy.



"We should be able to pull something off towards the end of June. Cricketers are waiting to get back on the field. It has been a really long time since sports stopped but as of now we are figuring out a concrete plan to resume," the source added.



The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe with several high profile events like the Tokyo Olympic Games and the IPL postponed.



The 13th edition of IPL has been postponed indefinitely, while the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held later this year in Australia could also be cancelled.



While England cricketers have already started training in batches, top Australian cricketers including David Warner and Steve Smith attended a practise session of New South Wales on Monday.



It has been a week since domestic flight operations have resumed in India and BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said the Board will lock in on the location for the national camp only when safety of the players is ensured.



"The flights have just started. We will see the progress with regards to the flight situation and take them to a safe location where we are 100 percent sure of their safety then then we can organise that. We are looking into that," he said.