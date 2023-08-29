News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sri Lanka unveils its squad for the Asia Cup

Sri Lanka unveils its squad for the Asia Cup

Source: PTI
August 29, 2023 20:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha back in Sri Lanka squad

Dasun Shanaka

IMAGE: The 15-member unit will be captained by Dasun Shanaka while opening batter Kusal Mendis will be his deputy. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images via Rediff Archives

Seamers Binura Fernando and Pramod Madushan along with all-rounder Dushan Hemantha made a comeback to Sri Lankan squad for the Asia Cup, starting Wednesday.

Sri Lanka's Asia Cup squad has been severely depleted by injuries, forcing key players to miss the competition.

 

Fernando and Madushan come in as ideal replacements for Dushmantha Chameera (pectoral tear), Dilshan Madushanka (oblique tear), and Lahiru Kumara (side-strain), who have been sidelined with various injuries.

As for Hemantha, he replaces spin bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who is nursing a thigh strain.

The 15-member unit will be captained by Dasun Shanaka while opening batter Kusal Mendis will be his deputy.

The squad doesn't include veterans Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal.

Considering the team's batting prowess, although available for selection, Avishka Fernando misses out, having been infected by COVID last week.

The Lions play their opening match against Bangladesh on Thursday in Pallekele.

SL Asia Cup squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera (wk), Kusal Mendis (vc & wk), Charith Asalanka, Dananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Mahesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando and Pramod Madushan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
When and where to watch Asia Cup 2023
When and where to watch Asia Cup 2023
'We have had a fruitful four-five days'
'We have had a fruitful four-five days'
SEE: India Prepares For Pakistan Game
SEE: India Prepares For Pakistan Game
Expect more gifts: Cong reacts to LPG price cut
Expect more gifts: Cong reacts to LPG price cut
Chandrayaan's Pragyan rover finds Sulphur on Moon
Chandrayaan's Pragyan rover finds Sulphur on Moon
When India Last Played Pakistan In An ODI
When India Last Played Pakistan In An ODI
'This is unbelievable phase for Indian sports'
'This is unbelievable phase for Indian sports'

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Asia Cup perfect testing ground ahead of World Cup

Asia Cup perfect testing ground ahead of World Cup

Asia Cup: K L Rahul to miss Pakistan, Nepal matches

Asia Cup: K L Rahul to miss Pakistan, Nepal matches

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances