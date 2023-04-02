News
Sri Lanka shine in Super Over to seal T20 win over New Zealand

Sri Lanka shine in Super Over to seal T20 win over New Zealand

April 02, 2023 11:25 IST
IMAGE: Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka celebrate after Sri Lanka beat New Zealand via the Super Over in Game 1 of the T20 International series, at Eden Park, Auckland, on Sunday. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

IMAGE: Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka celebrate after Sri Lanka beat New Zealand via the Super Over in Game 1 of the T20 International series, at Eden Park, Auckland, on Sunday. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Sri Lanka defeated New Zealand via the Super Over in the opening Twenty20 international on Sunday for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, as Charith Asalanka hit a half-century before guiding them home in the tie-breaker.

 

The tourists comfortably chased down the nine runs needed for victory in the Super Over as Asalanka smashed a six and a four off Adam Milne, after Maheesh Theekshana's tight bowling restricted New Zealand.

"It was very exciting," said man-of-the-match Asalanka. "Two teams playing very nicely, but today was our day."

Sri Lanka, who were beaten in both the preceding Test and One-Day international series by 2-0 margins, earlier posted a commanding 196-5 after being asked to bat, Asalanka smashing a 41-ball 67 and Kusal Perera making an unbeaten 53.

After a shaky start, the hosts rode on Daryl Mitchell's 66 and Mark Chapman's 33 before some explosive hitting by Rachin Ravindra, who blasted 26 off 13 balls, took them close to the target.

Ish Sodhi then struck a final-ball six to level the scores and set up a Super Over.

New Zealand lost two wickets in the tie-breaker, which hurt their chances of putting up a strong total.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
