Turning Point: Pooran's Cameo

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran played a magical cameo to boost Lucknow Super Giants's total. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants posted a good score in their IPL 2023 campaign opener against the Delhi Capitals in Lucknow on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

After losing K L Rahul early, debutant Kyle Mayers led LSG's fight back with a hard-hitting 73 off 38 balls.

Once Mayers was back in the hut, LSG needed a good hand from a couple of players in the middle order.

Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was looking good as he smashed Kuldeep Yadav for a six. LSG would have liked Stoinis to stay and get in a few more, but Khaleel Ahmed had him caught behind as soon as he returned to bowl his second spell.

Then out strode Nicholas Pooran, among the costliest buys this season. Discarded by SunRisers Hyderabad after IPL 2022, the Trinidadian had to do justice not only to the price tag, but also to make SRH rue their decision to let him go.

Pooran got off the mark with a four and followed that up with a maximum.

He was especially harsh on Chetan Sakariya, smashing him for 19 runs in the 17th over. His 21-ball 36-run cameo was ended by Khaleel in the 19th over, but his knock propelled LSG to 193.