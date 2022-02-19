News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SL series: Rohit named Test captain; Rahane, Pujara dropped

SL series: Rohit named Test captain; Rahane, Pujara dropped

Last updated on: February 19, 2022 16:45 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane had been struggling for form and the axe was imminent

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane had been struggling for form and the axing from the team was imminent. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma has been named India's permanent Test captain, India's cricket board (BCCI) announced on Saturday, weeks after Virat Kohli resigned following their series defeat in South Africa.

 

As expected, struggling batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajiknya Rahane have been dropped.

According to PTI, the chairman of selectors, Chetan Sharma has asked the duo to regain form by playing Ranji Trophy.

Rohit is now India's captain across all three formats after he was earlier given the white ball captaincy. India play Sri Lanka in three Twenty20 internationals starting on Thursday, before the two-Test series next month.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been named vice-captain.

KL Rahul, Washington Sundar have been ruled out of entire Sri Lanka tour while Shardul Thakur has been rested.

Chetan Sharma also said that KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah will be groomed as future captains under Rohit's leadership.

AGENCIES
