Bihar's Gani smashes world record 341 on first class debut

IMAGE: Bihar's Sakibul Gani smashed 56 fours and two sixes to score 341 off 405 balls on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Mizoram in Kolkata on Friday. Photograph: Sakibul Gani/Instagram

Bihar youngster Sakibul Gani smashed an astounding 341 in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Mizoram in Kolkata on Friday to break the world record for the highest individual score on first-class debut.

The 22-year-old, who was unbeaten on 136 overnight, tore apart the lacklustre Mizoram bowling attack, hitting 56 fours and two sixes to get to 341 off 405 balls.



Madhya Pradesh's Ajay Rohera earlier held the record for the highest individual score on debut when he had scored an unbeaten 267 against Hyderabad in Indore in December 2018.



The third on the list is former Mumbai captain Amol Mazumdar who had scored 260 on debut way back in the 1993-94 season.



Coming in to bat at 71/3, the Bihar No 5 Gani put together a massive 538-run stand for the fourth wicket with Babul Kumar, who was unbeaten on 229 (398 balls; 27x4, 1x6) when Bihar opted to declare their first innings at 686/5.



Having made his List A debut in October 2019, Gani has played 14 matches in the shorter format with 377 runs and a careerbest score of 114 at an average of 31.41.



In reply, Mizoram were tottering for 40/3 in 18 overs, trailing Bihar by 646 runs.



Brief Scores:



At JU Second Campus, Saltlake: Bihar 686/5 declared; 159.4 overs (Sakibul Gani 341, Babul Kumar 229 not out; Iqbal Abdulla 2/136). Mizoram 40/3; 18 overs.



At Videocon Academy: Sikkim 302; 92.1 overs (Anwesh Sharma 87, Liyan Khan 53; Nagaho Chishi 5/51). Nagaland 300/4; 85 overs (Chetan Bisht 100 not out, Yugandhar Singh 52, Srikant Mundhe 49).



At CC&FC: Arunachal Pradesh 119; 57 overs and 40/6; 21.3 overs (Bishworjit Konthoujam 2/14, Rex Rajkumar 2/20). Manipur 296; 96.1 overs (Al Bashid Muhammad 79, Narisingh Yadav 45; Akhilesh Sahani 3/76).