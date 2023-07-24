News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sri Lanka crumble as bowlers put Pakistan in control

Sri Lanka crumble as bowlers put Pakistan in control

July 24, 2023 18:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Naseem Shah turned in figures of 3/41 as Pakistan bowled Sri Lanka out for just 166. Photograph: Stu Forster/Pool via REUTERS

Dominant Pakistan took charge of the second Test against Sri Lanka after bundling out the hosts in two sessions for a paltry 166 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground on Monday.

Babar Azam's side, already 1-0 up in the two-Test series, batted briskly to further consolidate their position and finished the opening day on 145-2.

Opener Abdullah Shafique (74) and Babar (eight) will resume on Tuesday hoping to bat Sri Lanka out of the contest with a big first-innings lead.

Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne was left to rue his decision to bat first after winning the toss.

Naseem Shah (3-41) and Shaheen Afridi (1-44) dented Sri Lanka's top order to leave them reeling at 36-4.

 

Dhananjaya de Silva top-scored for Sri Lanka with a gutsy 57 but only two other team mates managed double digits.

Pakistan were incredibly sharp in the field taking even half-chances, while Shan Masood ran out opener Nishan Madushka and tailender Prabath Jayasuriya with direct throws.

Pakistan looked in a hurry to score when they came out to bat.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq made six before being caught at gully but Shafique combined in a rapid 108-run partnership with Masood (51) to steady the ship.

Asitha Fernando claimed his second wicket when Masood fluffed his pull shot and Pakistan were threatening to overtake Sri Lanka's total when bad light stopped play.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Asia Cup: Dravid's surprising take on Ind vs Pak final
Asia Cup: Dravid's surprising take on Ind vs Pak final
Kohli's masterstroke: Why he sent Ishan Kishan ahead
Kohli's masterstroke: Why he sent Ishan Kishan ahead
England's Bazball Vs India's Jam-ball
England's Bazball Vs India's Jam-ball
'Why can't we just play until...' questions Joe Root
'Why can't we just play until...' questions Joe Root
Ruckus in Rajasthan assembly over Gudha's red diary
Ruckus in Rajasthan assembly over Gudha's red diary
Why Sarma replaced India with Bharat in Twitter bio
Why Sarma replaced India with Bharat in Twitter bio
Vets, African experts to examine Kuno cheetahs
Vets, African experts to examine Kuno cheetahs

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Imam anchors nervy chase as Pakistan win Galle Test

Imam anchors nervy chase as Pakistan win Galle Test

Pakistan A beat India A to be crowned champs

Pakistan A beat India A to be crowned champs

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances