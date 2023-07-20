News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Imam anchors nervy chase as Pakistan win Galle Test

Imam anchors nervy chase as Pakistan win Galle Test

July 20, 2023 11:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pakistan

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC/Twitter

Opener Imam-ul-Haq anchored Pakistan's nervy chase with an unbeaten half-century as they beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in the opening Test in Galle on Thursday.

Chasing 131 for victory, Pakistan slumped to 79-4 after skipper Babar Azam fell to left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, who claimed 4-56 in the second innings.

Imam combined with Saud Shakeel to steady the ship but Sri Lanka refused to throw in the towel despite not having enough runs to defend.

Shakeel, who made a career-best 208 not out in the first innings, fell for 30 and Sarfaraz Ahmed (one) did not last long either.

 

Imam remained unbeaten on 50 watched from the other end as Agha Salman secured Pakistan's victory in style hitting the first ball he faced, from Jayasuriya, over the mid-off boundary.

Shakeel, whose maiden Test double hundred fetched Pakistan a decisive first-innings lead of 149, was adjudged Player of the Match.

"The way Saud and Agha played, it totally changed the game," Babar said referring to their 177-run partnership, which helped Pakistan post 461 in the first innings.

"It's not easy to bat in Galle, but the way Saud's playing is outstanding."

Sri Lanka's top order could not vindicate their decision to bat first and they reached 312 in their first innings courtesy Dhananjaya de Silva's gallant 122.

"We needed to see off that opening spell but we lost a few wickets," home captain Dimuth Karunaratne said.

"Overall, the bowlers did well, but we dropped a few catches and that cost us. We have to assess what went wrong and come back again."

The teams move to Colombo for the second and final Test beginning on Monday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Team India Sweat It Out!
Team India Sweat It Out!
Asia Cup: Dravid's surprising take on Ind vs Pak final
Asia Cup: Dravid's surprising take on Ind vs Pak final
Virat Kohli@500: A look at his career in numbers
Virat Kohli@500: A look at his career in numbers
Big money, big names: MLC looks to crack US market
Big money, big names: MLC looks to crack US market
Rahul Dravid's masterplan for India's future stars
Rahul Dravid's masterplan for India's future stars
Sonia talks to PM, urges him to discuss Manipur
Sonia talks to PM, urges him to discuss Manipur
ED arrests Sanjay Raut's aide in Covid centres case
ED arrests Sanjay Raut's aide in Covid centres case

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Harmanpreet's Mic Drop Moment

Harmanpreet's Mic Drop Moment

The unseen struggles of Kohli on his road to 500 games

The unseen struggles of Kohli on his road to 500 games

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances