SRH wanted to 'kill game in the 19th over'

October 03, 2020 01:58 IST

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Sunrisers Hyderabad grimaces after suffering a groin injury while bowling the 19th over. After delivering the first bowl of the 19th over, Bhuvi looked in pain and failed to continue. Photograph: BCCI

After a close win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner said his team was aiming to "kill the game in the 19th over".

SRH secured a seven-run win over the MS Dhoni-led side in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

The match had come to1a point when CSK needed 44 runs from the final two overs. However, SRH suffered a major setback as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, after delivering the first bowl of the 19th over, looked in pain and failed to continue.

Khaleel Ahmed then had to bowl the remaining deliveries of the over and CSK scored 16 runs in the over, meaning the Dhoni-led team required 28 from the last six balls.

Abdul Samad bowled the 20th over and gave away 20 runs but it was not enough for CSK to get over the line as they faced their third defeat in this season.

"I backed him (Samad) -- I had no option. We tried to kill the game in the 19th over with Khaleel there with five balls to bowl. Could have given it to Abhishek, but Samad with his height and the way he bowled tonight, had to bowl the last one," Warner said during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports.

With the bat, SRH's Priyam Garg put out an impressive show, scoring unbeaten 51 runs from just 26 balls and helping his side to set a respectable target of 165 runs.

Warner further said: "This wicket was a little better as compared to the last one. It was quite challenging; it was good to see the ball swing upfront. It's my message to the youngsters, to go out there and score some runs. These guys assessed the conditions and played well, so really, really proud of them."

"These guys really work hard, they execute their yorkers, they execute their slower ones. These are the rewards we are getting, and hopefully, we get the momentum going forward," he added.