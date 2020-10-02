PHOTOS: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

October 02, 2020 22:01 IST

Images from Friday's Indian Premier League between SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai.

IMAGE: Priyan Garg’s unbeaten of 51 off 26 deliveries lifted Sunrisers Hyderabad from a precarious position in their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Some big-hitting by Priyan Garg and Abhishek Sharma pulled SunRisers Hyderabad out of the woods in their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings, in Dubai, on Friday.

The two youngsters lifted Sunrisers Hyderabad to a competitive 164 for five after their main batsmen failed against some tight bowing and fielding by Chennai Super Kings.

Garg (51 not out) and Abhishek (31) raised a 77-run stand for the fifth wicket as the SunRisers plundered 53 runs in the last four overs to finish with a fighting total.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

They were helped by some poor fielding in the final overs as Abhishek was dropped twice.

After struggling in their initial matches, Chennai Super Kings included Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo and Shardul Tahakur for Friday's game.

Rejuvenated following a week’s break they struck early after Deepak Chahar (2/31) troubled the SunRisers batsmen with his swinging deliveries. Chahar got Chennai off to a rousing start with the wicket of Jonny Bairstow.

He bowled a perfect length fourth delivery and Bairstow, who initially found the ball angling away from him, was outfoxed by the in-swinger and castled. It was the seamer’s 99th wicket in T20.

Manish Pandey (29) displayed in good touch as he timed the ball nicely when pitched up and did not hesitate to play lofted shots while Warner worked the ball around. They managed 42 runs off the Powerplay overs.

However, Shardul Thakur struck in his second over. Pandey mistimed his shot and played it straight into the hands of Sam Curran at mid-off. The Super Kings were 52-2 after eight overs.

With the overs ticking away, Warner looked for big shots but fell when Faf Du Plessis, timed his leap perfectly to catch him near the boundary ropes.

He hit Piyush Chawla to long-on, where Faf du Plessis pulled off a stunning catch, making sure to throw the ball in the air before stepping the boundary rope and stepping back to complete it.

It only got worse for the SunRisers when Kane Williamson (9) was run-out next ball in a mix up with Garg. Williamson's drive to short mid-wicket was fielded by Ambati Rayudu, who returned to ball to Mahendra Singh Dhoni to dislodge the bails. At the end of 11 overs SRH were 69 for 4.

The responsibility to carry the team forward fell on the young shoulders of Garg and Abhishek, and they did not disappoint.

That Abhishek is talented is already known and the southpaw further enhanced his reputation with some confident and cracking shots.

Garg too found his touch as he spent time at the crease, finishing with 6 four and a six.