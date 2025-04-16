SRH to exploit Ishan's familiarity with MI and Wankhede

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan will be back on familiar turf when SRH take on MI on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori on Wednesday sai his side will look to tap into Ishan Kishan's knowledge of his previous franchise and the Wankhede Stadium when they face off against Mumbai Indians on Friday.

"It would be foolish not to tap into some of that knowledge and understanding around the Mumbai mentality and how they deal with certain situations, and also understanding the surface, how it plays, the dew factor, all those little things," he said.

"He has a wealth of knowledge for myself and the rest of the coaches for this time, but mainly because he's a fantastic player."

Vettori said the pair of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head remains crucial to their success but acknowledged that the opposition teams have planned well.

"Some people have done some good research on and around the amount of false shots they've had, leading to wickets, and it's a very high rate; normally batsmen get away with those sorts of things," he said.

"There's an element of luck. Abhishek had a run earlier on, there's an element of teams scouting really well, there's an element of understanding of how those two are going to go about it."

"All that combines to a couple of performances where we didn't get the runs that we're used to getting from them, and their opening partnership has been critical to our success," he added.

Vettori did not read much into teams exploiting Rohit Sharma's struggles against left-arm pace this IPL season.

"We're always fluid, but it would be hard to take away from Pat (Cummins) and (Mohammed) Shami, who have proven themselves for a long, long period of time, especially with the new ball," he said.

"One of those few times that you actually get conditions in your favour, we'd like to utilise two of the best in the world to exploit it, that's our thinking at the moment."

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir said he is trying to make most of the opportunity of batting in the death overs.

"Right after the auction, I was told by MJ (Mahela Jayawardene) that I will be batting at 6th or 7th (spots). I have been preparing mentally since then. (Kieron) Pollard and Hardik (Pandya) always talk to me. The main thing is how to remain calm and what shots I should play and I am learning that," he said.