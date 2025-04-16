HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Lucknow Super Giants get massive boost

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: April 16, 2025 18:49 IST
Last updated on: April 16, 2025 18:49 IST

Mayank Yadav joined the Lucknow Super Giants camp on Wednesday

IMAGE: Mayank Yadav joined the Lucknow Super Giants camp on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) right-arm speedster Mayank Yadav has joined the squad ahead of the team's eighth game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR),


Having recovered from his injury, Mayank is likely to play LSG's next game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday in Jaipur, ESPNcricinfo reported.

 

His availability will be a massive boost for LSG's bowling department, with Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan and Akash Deep doing most of the heavy lifting. 

Mayank, 22, was recovering from a back injury and had been out of action since October 2024, when he made his international debut and played three T20Is against Bangladesh at home. He missed the entire domestic season due to a back injury sustained in the series and recovered at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Earlier this month, LSG head coach Justin Langer had watched the videos of the bowler operating at "90 to 95 per cent" and said that the pacer would be joining the LSG camp soon.

Mayank had an injury-ridden 2024. After rising to fame with two 'Player of the Match' performances in his first three Indian Premier League (IPL) games, during which he troubled plenty of sports stars with his consistent 150 mph-plus pace, accurate and controlled line-and-length, he faced an abdominal issue that ruled him out of the tournament.

After recovering from that injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), he picked up another injury there while bowling. In his debut IPL season, he had taken seven scalps in four games.

REDIFF CRICKET
