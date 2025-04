Photographs: Kind courtesy Zaheer Khan/Instagram

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan and wife Sagarika were blessed with a baby boy.



The couple shared the news on social media on Wednesday, revealing their son's name -- Fatehsinh Khan.



'With love, gratitude and divine blessings we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan,' the pair said in an Instagram post.

Zaheer tied the knot with Bollywood actress Sagarika in Mumbai on November 23, 2017.

Zaheer is currently busy with his role as mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025.