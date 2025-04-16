HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ramandeep, A Magnet In The Field

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
April 16, 2025 12:54 IST

Ramandeep Singh dives forward and takes a catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer for a duck

IMAGE: Ramandeep Singh dives forward and takes a catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer for a duck. Photograph: BCCI

The fielders were on fire in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April

The catching was at the polar opposite end of the batting. Batters from both Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a torrid time in the middle and as the ball flew off batters' blades, the fielders grabbed the chances that came their way.

 

When Punjab opted to bat, they were 39 for 1 in just 3.2 overs before they fell like nine pins and at the thick of all the action was Ramandeep Singh.

The 28 year old covered all parts of the ground, seemingly attracting the ball like a magnet to a fridge.

Ramandeep's first effort was an easy effort to get rid of Priyansh Arya who was going all guns blazing.

In his opening over, Harshit Rana was smoked over extra cover for a six off the first ball of the over.

Rana struck next ball as Arya tried to whip the short ball off his hips, but he miscued and played it deep square leg where Ramandeep was waiting.

Two balls later, Ramandeep took a superb catch to have Shreyas Iyer walk back for a duck.

Iyer slashed at a good length ball outside off, he failed to keep it down. Ramandeep ran in from the boundary and completed a brilliant take diving forward as the ball dipped on him.

Ramandeep Singh celebrates a catch to dismiss Prabhsimran Singh

IMAGE: Ramandeep Singh celebrates a catch to dismiss Prabhsimran Singh. Photograph: BCCI

Rana got his 3rd wicket and Ramandeep his third catch when the bowler had his revenge against Prabhsimran Singh who had clobbered him for back-to-back maximums in the 6th over.

A dot later, Prabhsimran chased a wide delivery only to cut it straight to Ramandeep at backward point who took a comfortable catch near his face.

Ramandeep's three catches helped KKR stall Punjab's charge before the hosts were cleaned up for 111 in 15.3 overs.

Suryansh Shedge takes a catch to dismiss KKR'Quinton de Kock for 2

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' Suryansh Shedge takes a catch to dismiss KKR's Quinton de Kock for 2. Photograph: BCCI

Chasing 112 on a pitch offering variable bounce would have been challenging.

KKR haven't had noteworthy partnerships at the top this season and the saga continued on Tuesday.

After Marco Jansen got the breakthrough in the first over itself, removing Sunil Narine, KKR needed to go steady.

Instead in the very next over, Quinton de Kock whipped a leg side ball to the throat of Suryansh Shedge at deep backward square leg.

This started the rot for KKR and even though there was a mini-fightback from Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, there was no real resurrection and the visitors folded 16 runs short in just 15.1 overs as Punjab recorded a historic win.

NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
4 Star Chahal Leads Mullanpur Miracle
Can Sai Catch Up With Pooran In MVP Race?
The Best Performing Players In IPLs...
'IPL Has Done Fantastic For Indian Cricket'
Who Pays Fines Imposed On IPL Captains?
