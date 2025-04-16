HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ecstatic Preity Goes On A Hugging Spree

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 16, 2025 06:24 IST

Bollywood star and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta hugs Ricky Ponting after the team's historic win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Mullanpur on Tuesday

IMAGE: Punjab Kings Co-Owner Preity Zinta hugs Coach Ricky Ponting after the team's unexpected win over the Kolkata Knight Riders in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Photograph: BCCI
 

In one of the most astonishing feats in IPL history, Punjab Kings pulled off a remarkable 16 run victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in a low-scoring thriller at Mullanpur on Tuesday.

PBKS successfully defended the lowest total ever in the league's history -- 111 runs.

Preity seems amazed while congratulating Yuzvendra Chahal for his match-winning four-wicket haul against KKR on Tuesday

IMAGE: Preity seems amazed while congratulating Yuzvendra Chahal for his match-winning four-wicket haul against KKR. Photograph: BCCI

After being bundled out for just 111 in 15.3 overs, the odds were heavily stacked against Punjab. However, their bowlers, led by Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen, turned the game as KKR were skittled out for just 95 in 15.1 overs.

Chahal and Preity hug

IMAGE: Preity hugs the match winner. Photograph: BCCI

And the Punjab Kings were happy campers while franchise Co-Owner Preity Zinta couldn't contain her joy.

Preity Zinta congratulates Shashank Singh

IMAGE: Preity congratulates Shashank Singh. Photograph: BCCI

Arshdeep Singh gets a congratulatory hug

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh gets a congratulatory hug. Photograph: BCCI
REDIFF CRICKET
4 Star Chahal Leads Mullanpur Miracle
Can Sai Catch Up With Pooran In MVP Race?
Ponting ecstatic after Punjab's 'season-defining' win
SEE: Bumrah, Karun Make Peace With A Hug
Who Pays Fines Imposed On IPL Captains?

Indian Premier League 2025

