Ecstatic Preity Goes On A Hugging Spree

In one of the most astonishing feats in IPL history, Punjab Kings pulled off a remarkable 16 run victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in a low-scoring thriller at Mullanpur on Tuesday.
PBKS successfully defended the lowest total ever in the league's history -- 111 runs.
After being bundled out for just 111 in 15.3 overs, the odds were heavily stacked against Punjab. However, their bowlers, led by Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen, turned the game as KKR were skittled out for just 95 in 15.1 overs.
And the Punjab Kings were happy campers while franchise Co-Owner Preity Zinta couldn't contain her joy.