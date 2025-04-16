Ecstatic Preity Goes On A Hugging Spree

IMAGE: Punjab Kings Co-Owner Preity Zinta hugs Coach Ricky Ponting after the team's unexpected win over the Kolkata Knight Riders in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

In one of the most astonishing feats in IPL history, Punjab Kings pulled off a remarkable 16 run victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in a low-scoring thriller at Mullanpur on Tuesday.

PBKS successfully defended the lowest total ever in the league's history -- 111 runs.

IMAGE: Preity seems amazed while congratulating Yuzvendra Chahal for his match-winning four-wicket haul against KKR. Photograph: BCCI

After being bundled out for just 111 in 15.3 overs, the odds were heavily stacked against Punjab. However, their bowlers, led by Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen, turned the game as KKR were skittled out for just 95 in 15.1 overs.

IMAGE: Preity hugs the match winner. Photograph: BCCI

And the Punjab Kings were happy campers while franchise Co-Owner Preity Zinta couldn't contain her joy.

IMAGE: Preity congratulates Shashank Singh. Photograph: BCCI