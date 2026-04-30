SRH smash MI to script 100th IPL win in run-fest

Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrated a significant milestone by achieving their 100th IPL victory with a thrilling run-chase against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, marking a record-breaking season for high-scoring chases.

IMAGE: Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen's explosive fifties overshadowed Ryan Rickelton's century for MI. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrated their 100th IPL win by defeating Mumbai Indians in a high-scoring match.

The match witnessed the highest number of 200-plus run chases in a single IPL season, with SRH successfully chasing 244 runs.

SRH's victory marks only their third win at Wankhede Stadium, highlighting the significance of the achievement.

This win is SRH's second-highest successful run-chase in IPL history, showcasing their batting prowess.

Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their 100th Indian Premier League win after chasing down 244 runs against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, also achieving the 10th successful chase of 200-plus runs this season, the most during a single edition of the cash-rich tournament.

Key Performances in SRH's Milestone Win

Runs bled from every bowler and the cricket ball got a good battering across all corners of the park as fifties from Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen outclassed Ryan Rickelton's maiden IPL century at Wankhede on Wednesday.

SRH's IPL Journey and Achievements

Now in their IPL history since their debut in 2013, SRH has secured 100 wins, 104 losses and a no result across a total of 205 matches. In their 13 seasons so far, SRH has been one of league's more consistent teams, having won the trophy in 2016, ending runners-up in 2018 and 2024 and having reached playoffs in other four seasons. Having won six matches so far out of nine and standing at the sixth spot in the points table, SRH looks pretty much set for another move to the playoffs.

Record-Breaking Run Chases in IPL

A total of 10 chases of targets above 200 runs have been carried out this season, outdoing a total of nine such chases last year. The highest chase was carried out by Punjab Kings (PBKS), who conquered the largest target in T20 history by hunting down 265 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Delhi recently.

This is SRH's second-highest most successful run-chase, below 246 runs chased down against Punjab Kings (PBKS) last year. It is also the fourth-best IPL chase of all time.

Impact on Mumbai Indians

By outclassing a gun MI bowling attack consisting of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Allah Ghazanfar among others, SRH have handed them their second defeat while defending targets of 200 or more. In their entire history, MI has won 19 matches while defending 200 runs or more, losing just two times. The other instance was a loss to PBKS in the Qualifier while defending 204 runs.

The magnitude of this win is massive, as it is only SRH's third win at Wankhede, the previous two had come back in 2018 and 2022 while defending totals.