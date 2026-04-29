IPL 2026, MI vs SRH: Ryan Rickelton's record ton hoists Mumbai Indians

Ryan Rickelton's explosive, record-breaking century powers Mumbai Indians to formidable total in their crucial IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians opener Ryan Rickelton breaks into celebration after scoring a hundred during the IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ryan Rickelton scored the fastest century for Mumbai Indians, reaching 100 off just 55 balls.

His unbeaten 123 anchored Mumbai Indians to a total of 243 for 5.

Will Jacks contributed a quick 46 in a strong opening partnership with Rickelton.

Hardik Pandya added a valuable 31 off 15 balls to the Mumbai Indians total.

Mumbai Indians players wore black armbands to mourn the loss of a support staff member's daughter.

Ryan Rickelton struck the fastest-ever century by a Mumbai Indians batter to propel his team to massive 243 for 5 in their must-win IPL clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Rickelton batted through the innings for an unbeaten 123 off a mere 55 balls, which included 10 fours and eight sixes, anchoring MI's charge to an at-par total on a batting friendly track at the Wankhede stadium.

Rickelton's Record-Breaking Innings

IMAGE: Will Jacks sends the ball to the boundary during his 46 off 22 balls, which included 5 fours and 3 sixes. Photograph: BCCI

The 29-year-old Rickelton brought up a third century for his franchise as MI made a desperate attempt to revive their fortunes with their highest total of the season so far.

Using the long handle to maximum effect, not for once did Rickelton take any unwarranted risk but executed his strokes with conviction.

Alongside Rickelton's exploits, MI also had England opener Will Jacks (46 off 22 balls) and skipper Hardik Pandya (31 off 15 balls; 2 fours, 2 sixes) delivering the goods.

Strong Opening Partnership

IMAGE: Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks celebrate a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

With a new opening partner in the form of Jacks, South African wicketkeeper-batter Rickelton provided MI the spunk they have missed most of this season hitherto.

The pair put on 78 in the powerplay and 93 for the first wicket in seven overs to set the tone in a fearless approach with the bat.

But, more importantly, Rickelton hung around for a long haul as his innings proved to be the glue which held MI together as well as kept driving them towards a strong total.

Key Moments in Rickelton's Century

IMAGE: Eshan Malinga celebrates with Pat Cummins after dismissing Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Once he was away with a huge six over midwicket off Praful Hinge (2/54) in the second over, Rickelton did not take the foot off the pedal, competing his first half-century off 23 balls. He got the next fifty runs off only 21 deliveries.

Rickelton's knock also helped MI recover from a quiet few overs in between, wherein they lost Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav (5) and even Naman Dhir (22).

While Jacks did a fine job in his first outing this season striking three sixes and five fours, there were no visible signs that Suryakumar is anywhere close to getting his form back as he was bounced out by Eshan Malinga (1/29).

IMAGE: Naman Dhir plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian T20I skipper pulled the short ball but appeared to not have responded well to the bounce as an edge flew straight to Abhishek Sharma at fine leg.

Dhir also could not keep up with the scoring rate from the other end as Rickelton continued to push on, perishing to Hinge in the 14th over.

Mumbai Indians' players, meanwhile, took the field wearing black armbands due to the untimely passing of the daughter of one of their support staff members.

Key Statistics

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrates the wicket of Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI

Ryan Rickelton now has the highest score for Mumbai Indians, surpassing Sanath Jayasuriya’s 114 not out versus Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede stadium in the inaugural edition in 2008.

MI's 243 for 5 is the highest total at the Wankhede.