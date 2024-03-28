SRH vs MI: All records set and broken

The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) was a record-breaking one, in which records with both, bat and ball were broken left and right.

The five-time champions, MI lost the match by 31 runs, but more than the result, it will be the records and pure entertainment that will stay with the fans.

Here is a look at all the records broken in the game:

* The 277/3 by SRH on Wednesday is the highest-ever total in IPL history, outdoing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) total of 263/5 in their 20 overs against Pune Warriors India back in 2013. In that match, Chris Gayle made 175* in 66 balls, with 13 fours and 17 sixes.

*It is the fourth-highest total in all of T20 cricket. The highest-ever peak touched in the format was by Nepal, who scored 314/3 against Mongolia in the Asian Games at Hangzhou last year.

* The total aggregate of 523 runs, 277 by SRH and 246 by MI, also shattered the record for the highest aggregate of runs in a T20 game, overtaking the 517 runs made between South Africa and the West Indies last year. In the IPL, the previous highest run aggregate was 469 runs between CSK and RR in 2010.

* During the run-chase of 278 runs, MI made 246/5, which is the highest total while chasing in the IPL, overtaking Rajasthan Royals' 226/6 against Punjab Kings from IPL 2020, when the Royals' were chasing 224 runs to win and a magical knock from Rahul Tewatia of 53 in 31 runs with seven sixes, including five successive ones, saved RR from brink of a defeat.

* This match saw a total of 38 sixes being hit, 18 by SRH and 20 by MI. This is the highest number of sixes hit in not only an IPL match, but a T20 match as well. It has overtaken the 37 sixes hit in a match between Balkh Legends and Kabul Zwanan in their Afghanistan Premier League (APL) match back in 2018.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya talks to 17-year-old debutant Kwena Maphaka who was clobbered for 66 runs and went wicketless. Photograph: BCCI

* Despite all the six-hitting, RCB's record of 21 sixes, the highest in a single inning in the history of India's cash-rich league, is left untouched.

* A total of 69 boundaries were hit in the match. This includes 19 fours and 18 sixes by SRH and 12 fours and 20 sixes hit by MI. This is the joint-highest boundary count in a match in the 16-year-old history of the IPL. The same boundary count was witnessed in a match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) back in 2010.

* During the Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings, the Orange franchise reached 148/2 in their first 10 overs, the highest-ever total by a team after 10 overs in IPL history, outdoing MI's 131/3 against SRH back in 2021. In the run-chase, MI almost shattered SRH's new record, scoring 141/2 in their 10 overs.

* In the SRH innings, South African U19 bowling sensation Kwena Maphanka was hit for 66 runs in his four overs and went wicketless, which is the worst figures by a bowler on his IPL debut. It is also the joint-third worst bowling figures in IPL history, with SRH's Basil Thampi's 0/70 against RCB back in 2018 still at the top of the charts.

* Abhishek Sharma of SRH brought up his half-century in just 16 balls, smashing the fastest fifty for SRH in IPL history. Just minutes before his fifty, Travis Head had smashed an 18-ball fifty, which held this record for a few minutes.

* During MI's run chase, the franchise's skipper, Hardik Pandya, completed his 100 sixes, becoming the third player in his franchise to achieve it, besides Kieron Pollard (223 sixes) and Rohit Sharma (210).