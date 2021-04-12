SRH has confidence to beat any team, says Rashid

Source:

IMAGE: Although Sunrisers Hyderabad started their IPL campaign with a loss, Rashid Khan says with a strong squad and self-belief they are capable of beating any team. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might have lost their opening match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, but star spinner Rashid Khan feels the Hyderabad-based franchise has a strong squad and is capable of beating any team in the showpiece event.

SRH had a disappointing start to the tournament as the David Warner-led side failed to chase the target of 188 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday evening, losing by 10 runs.

"We played really well. As a bowling unit, we bowled well, as a batting unit, we batted well. But it was a matter of 10 runs in the end. We gave our 100 per cent and it was also the first game of the tournament," said Rashid in a video posted on SRH's Twitter page.

"We had a good game, bowling and batting were good. We will take the positives from the game and move on to the next game against Bangalore (RCB). We just need to do the right things and have self-belief." he added.

The Afghanistan spinner knows SRH is a strong side and wants his players to express themselves on the field.

"We are capable of beating any team in this competition. We have a strong squad. We have the ability in each and every department. We just need to go there and express our skills," said Rashid.

SRH will next lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday.