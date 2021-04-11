IPL PICS: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Last updated on: April 11, 2021 22:00 IST

Images from Sunday's IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Chennai.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders opener Nitish Rana sends the ball to the boundary during the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Chennai, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Opener Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi scored blazing fifties to propel Kolkata Knight Riders to an imposing 187 for 6 in their opening IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the M A Chidambaran stadium, in Chennai, on Sunday.

Rana top-scored with a 56-ball 80 while Tripathi hit a 29-ball 53, before Dinesh Karthik chipped in with a 9-ball 22 not out in the death overs to hoist the Knight Riders.

Sunrisers staged a late comeback, with Rashid Khan leading the way with figures of 2 for 24. Mohammad Nabi also took two wickets for 32 runs as Kolkata gathered only 42 runs in the last five overs.

IMAGE: Rashid Khan celebrates after dismissing Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI

Left-handed opener Rana struck the ball hard and clean to provide his side a confident start after they were asked to take first strike.

Kolkata Knight Riders opened with a left-right combination in Rana and Shubman Gill and the decision worked. The duo attacked from the start and kept the scoreboard ticking as the first six overs yielded 50 runs. Rana contributed 36 off those runs from 25 balls, while Gill 14 off 11.

IMAGE: Nitish Rana celebrates after getting to 50 as Rahul Tripathi applauds. Photograph: BCCI

However, the introduction of Rashid Khan after the powerplay overs got Sunrisers Hyderabad the breakthrough. The Afghanistan spinner bowled a googly and Gill tried to slog-sweep but missed it and was bowled out for 15. KKR were 53 for 1 after seven overs.

Rashid almost had another wicket after rapping Rana on the pads. The umpire raised the finger following his big shout for LBW. However, he took the review and won it.

IMAGE: Rahul Tripathi celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI

The leg before scare hardly mattered as Rana continued to fire and brought up his 50 with a brutal six off Vijay Shankar.

Tripathi soon joined in the run-riot with Rana and brought up his 50.

He also stroked confidently and fluently, smashing a massive six off Bhuvneshwar and then followed it up with a cheeky four in the third-man region.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha takes the catch to dismiss Rahul Tripathi. Photograph: BCCI

He completed his fifty with another boundary off Bhuvneshwar but was dismissed by T Natarajan soon after when he top-edged the ball.

Rashid sent back the dangerous Andre Russell (5) while Mohammed Nabi got rid of Rana and Eoin Morgan (2) off successive balls in the 18th over.

Karthik's late flourish ensured that KKR finished with a handsome total.