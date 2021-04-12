News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Turning Point: Bairstow's dismissal

Turning Point: Bairstow's dismissal

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
April 12, 2021 07:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow was on fire and brought up his 6th IPL fifty against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Photograph: Indian Premier League/Twitter
 

With 188 needed for victory it was obvious that SunRisers Hyderabad had to get off to a fiery start.

And although Wriddhiman Saha starting off the innings with a six off Harbhajan Singh in the opening over, SunRisers were pushed on the backfoot with Captain David Warner's dismissal in the very next over.

Saha followed Warner in the pavilion and SunRisers now had two new batsmen at the crease in Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow.

Jonny and Manish took a couple of overs to settle down before they stepped on the accelerator. They took a fancy to left-arm spinner Shakib-Al-Hasan who they hammered for runs in his consecutive overs.

Bairstow then took the lead and went after big Andre Russell, whom he clobbered for 15 big runs courtesy two fours, a six and a single.

With victory on his mind, Bairstow went after all the bowlers. He brought up his 6th IPL 50 off just 32 balls with a six off Varun Chakravarthy.

Although SunRisers were 100 for 2 in 12 overs, 88 runs off 48 balls was never going to be out of reach, especially with Bairstow batting the way he was.

But his dismissal off Pat Cummins in the 13th over turned the game in KKR's favour.

Although Pandey fought till the end along with Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar and Abdul Samad, all who hit some lusty blows, Bairstow's presence deep in the match could have taken Hyderabad across the finish line.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
MS Tales: When Dravid blasted Dhoni...
MS Tales: When Dravid blasted Dhoni...
KKR captain Morgan explains Dinesh Karthik's role
KKR captain Morgan explains Dinesh Karthik's role
The emergence of keeper-captains in IPL...
The emergence of keeper-captains in IPL...
Janhvi, Mouni, Hina: How to dress for summer
Janhvi, Mouni, Hina: How to dress for summer
Why the US navy's actions must worry India
Why the US navy's actions must worry India
PHOTOS: Inside Egypt's 3,000-yr-old 'lost golden city'
PHOTOS: Inside Egypt's 3,000-yr-old 'lost golden city'
Top Performers: Rana, Tripathi score big
Top Performers: Rana, Tripathi score big

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

PIX: Rana leads the way as Knight Riders rout Sunrisers

PIX: Rana leads the way as Knight Riders rout Sunrisers

Morgan happy to start campaign with tight win

Morgan happy to start campaign with tight win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use