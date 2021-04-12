News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England willing to boycott social media: Broad

England willing to boycott social media: Broad

April 12, 2021 10:30 IST
Stuart Broad

Photograph: Kind courtesy Stuart Broad/Instagram

England's cricket team would be prepared to boycott social media if the players wanted to take a stand against online abuse, bowler Stuart Broad said.

England's Jofra Archer and Moeen Ali have been subjected to abuse on social media and Broad said he would be willing to take a stand against it.

 

"There are great positives to social media but if we have to lose those positives for a period of time to make a stand then I'd be well up for that," he added.

"If there was action it would come from the leaders in our dressing room and if the team felt like a change needed to happen we've got some really great people above us in the hierarchy who would be very open to what the team's beliefs were."

"It's a really strong message. I think it is definitely worth a conversation."

In soccer, Scottish champions Rangers and English second-tier side Swansea City said last week they would boycott social media for a week after several players from both teams were racially abused.

Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
