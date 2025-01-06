Squeezed like sugarcane: Bhajji slams Bumrah's overwork

'It was like ‘Travis Head has come, give the ball to Bumrah, Marnus has come, give the ball to Bumrah, Steve Smith has come, give the ball to Bumrah.’ How many overs will Bumrah bowl?'

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah bowled a staggering 151.2 overs during the series, which ultimately took a toll on his body. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has strongly criticised the Indian team management for their handling of pacer Jasprit Bumrah during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Bumrah, who was India's standout performer in the 1-3 series loss to Australia, ended the series with an impressive 32 wickets. However, his workload during the five-match series became a point of contention after he suffered back spasms in the Sydney Test, leaving him unable to bowl on Day 3.

Bumrah bowled a staggering 151.2 overs during the series, which ultimately took a toll on his body. Reflecting on the situation, Harbhajan accused the management of overworking the pacer and likened it to "squeezing juice from sugarcane."

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said, "It was like ‘Travis Head has come, give the ball to Bumrah, Marnus has come, give the ball to Bumrah, Steve Smith has come, give the ball to Bumrah.’ How many overs will Bumrah bowl? He was reduced to such a condition that he was not available in the end."

Harbhajan added that Bumrah’s presence could have made the Sydney Test more competitive, even if Australia had still emerged victorious.

"If he was there, Australia may have won the fifth Test, but they would have lost eight wickets—it would have been tough for them. You broke his back, and the management should have planned his workload better."

The former spinner also criticised India’s team selection for the Sydney Test, particularly the decision to play two spinners on a pitch with visible green patches.

"The team selection was not right. Two spinners were played on a spicy pitch. It is beyond my understanding that despite playing and watching so much cricket, the management could not understand such a basic thing—what to do on such a pitch," Harbhajan said.

India’s loss in the Sydney Test not only handed Australia the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but also dashed their hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship final. Harbhajan's remarks reflect the growing criticism of the team’s decision-making and planning throughout the series.