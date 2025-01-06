Lack of depth in bowling reserves leaves India exposed

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah's bowling partner in the absence of the injured Mohammed Shami, hasn't yet moulded into a proven match-winner. Photograph: BCCI

The nightmarish batting performance is deservedly under the scanner after India's meek surrender in the Border-Gavaskar series but a closer look at the team's bench strength would reveal that bowling resources are a bigger concern for the side as it navigates a difficult transition.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Test future hangs in balance after their poor returns with the bat but the national selection committee has the reserves to ensure that the order remains a solid one even if the two giants were to be phased out.

However, bowling, especially pace, is a different story.

The cupboard is bare and it will take some time to prepare another cracking line-up that can match the aura of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma.

The available names are doing their best but is that enough for the team or for Bumrah, whose workload became a massive concern during the just-concluded series?

The spearhead was forced to watch from the dressing room during the last innings of the decisive fifth and final Test that India lost by six wickets as back spasms prevented him from bowling.

Mohammed Siraj, after 36 Tests, hasn't developed into a game-changer yet and Prasidh Krishna bowls too many loose balls.

There is the duo of Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar, who are skilful, but they are not really tested at the highest level.

In the Ranji circuit, there aren't too many exciting fast bowling options that the selectors can explore as of now.

The main problem seems to be a dearth of left-arm seamers as Arshdeep Singh hasn't actually set the stage on fire and Yash Dayal doesn't look a finished product.

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal was a backup player in the squad Down Under. Photograph: BCCI

But when it comes to batting there is some real talent available although the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will not decide anything till the end of the Ranji Trophy season.

If the panel decides to move away from Rohit and Kohli or the two announce retirements, there are at least half a dozen name ready to stake a claim for the two slots that will open up.

One of the prime contenders could be B Sai Sudharsan of Tamil Nadu.

The elegant left-hander impressed in his appearance for India A against Australia A in Mackay but then he had a sports hernia operation and is undergoing rehabilitation.

As and when Sudharsan is ready and if there are at least a couple of slots, he should be in contention provided he is in form and has the requisite fitness levels.

In the current set-up, there is Devdutt Padikkal, another stylish and sinewy left-hander, who has played a couple of Tests.

Abhimanyu Easwaran has been around the side for three years now but there is a belief in the Indian cricketing circle that he is not cut out for bigger challenges in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia).

A proof of it the recent series, where he travelled with the squad but wasn't even remotely in contention for a playing XI slot in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

For Sarfaraz Khan, his technique against real quick bowling was always doubtful but the manner in which he got out in Pune and Mumbai in the home Tests against New Zealand has made the current team management wary.

In most of the venues, Sarfaraz didn't even come out to bat during the customary net sessions, an indication that he is quite low in the pecking order.

There is every chance that he might not make it to squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against England.

IMAGE: Selectors could hand Shreyas Iyer another chance to play in the Test team. Photograph: BCCI

There are also three seasoned players who might get a second wind if the second half of Ranji Trophy goes well for them.

They are Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is yet to make his debut, three-Test-old Rajat Patidar and Mumbai's very own Shreyas Iyer.

Iyer's problem has been the short ball, while Patidar flattered to deceive against England at home last year.

Gaikwad failed in two India A games Down Under but his pedigree is unquestionable.

It is understood that the selection committee won't be looking at just the volume of runs or wickets but would also focus on impactful performances.

A century on a Lahli green top or a five-wicket haul on a Rajkot belter would carry more weight than performances in favourable conditions.

How a young bowler is coming back with the old ball for his third or fourth spell or how a batter is dealing with spinners on rank turners will also hold more credence.

But any decision on who would be elevated to the next level will be taken only after the end of the domestic season in February.

India's next red-ball assignment is the tour of England in June.