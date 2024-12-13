News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Shubman Gill vows to turn things around

Shubman Gill vows to turn things around

Source: PTI
December 13, 2024 14:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill didn't play the first Test due to a finger injury but looked good in his brief innings of 31 and 28 during the Pink Ball Test at Adelaide. Photograph: BCCI/X

India batter Shubman Gill says the need to put up a big first innings total has been the talking point among his team's batters ahead of the third Test against Australia and each one of them has devised a plan to make it happen at the Gabba.

 

Gill didn't play the first Test due to a finger injury but looked good in his brief innings of 31 and 28 during the Pink Ball Test at Adelaide which India lost by 10 wickets.

"As a batting group, we are looking to post a big total first up. That's been the key discussion and every batter has his own game plan," Gill said in the pre-match press conference.

India have had at least six scores of 150 or less in recent times and Gill admitted that the piece of stat isn't lost upon the batting group. He said it is now a three-match series for his side.

"Adelaide Test, we didn't do well but the series is still 1-1. We will treat it as a three-match Test series and if we win this one, we will have advantage going into Melbourne and Sydney," Gill said.

Skipper Rohit Sharma didn't come for the optional training session and when asked about his absence, Gill replied: "This was an optional session and he has already practised a lot."

Recently, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar had criticised out-of-form players for not turning up in optional net sessions despite having enough breaks in between matches.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Three Groups, 18 Balls, 6 Targets
Three Groups, 18 Balls, 6 Targets
Is less more? Will Smith follow Mr. Cricket's advice?
Is less more? Will Smith follow Mr. Cricket's advice?
Boland dropped! Hazlewood returns for Gabba Test
Boland dropped! Hazlewood returns for Gabba Test
Gukesh's First Look at the World Championship Trophy
Gukesh's First Look at the World Championship Trophy
Review: Kraven The Hunter Fumbles For Greatness
Review: Kraven The Hunter Fumbles For Greatness
EPFO subscribers may soon withdraw money via ATMs
EPFO subscribers may soon withdraw money via ATMs
5 Budget-Friendly Honeymoon Destinations
5 Budget-Friendly Honeymoon Destinations

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Cummins warns Indian batters of bouncers at Gabba
Cummins warns Indian batters of bouncers at Gabba
Will Rohit's captaincy lead India to victory at Gabba?
Will Rohit's captaincy lead India to victory at Gabba?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances