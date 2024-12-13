Three Groups, 18 Balls, 6 Targets

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Co battle it out in high-stakes drill. Photograph and video: Kind courtesy BCCI/Instagram

As Team India gears up to bounce back in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, their preparations at The Gabba in Brisbane have taken a creative turn.

The innovative drill, showcased in a video shared by the BCCI, divided the squad into three groups.

Each group was tasked with hitting six different targets using a maximum of 18 balls. This unique exercise not only tested accuracy but also infused a sense of competition among the players.

Watch the video here:

As the team aims to bounce back from the Adelaide loss, their fielding prowess could play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the Brisbane Test.