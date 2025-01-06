HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Speechless': Webster hails 'dream debut' in SCG triumph

Source: PTI
January 06, 2025 11:41 IST

'I am a bit speechless, honestly. If you told me a week ago that all this would happen in the last few days, I wouldn't have believed you.'

Beau Webster

IMAGE: Beau Webster celebrates after hitting the winning runs in the fifth and final Test against India in the Sydney Test. Photograph: ICC/X

Australia all-rounder Beau Webster described his impressive debut against India during the fifth and final Test in Sydney as a 'dream come true' moment after playing a crucial role in the six-wicket victory to help Australia reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years.

Webster made 57 and unbeaten 37 in the two innings of the Sydney Test -- important contributions in the match's context, besides taking the wicket of Shubman Gill in India's second innings.

"I am a bit speechless, honestly. If you told me a week ago that all this would happen in the last few days, I wouldn't have believed you," Webster told cricket.com.au.

"It's been a dream debut and to get the win there inside three days is a hell of a feeling. I'm sure the boys will celebrate accordingly," he added.

The Tasmanian had a nice ending to his debut Test when he smashed spinner Washington Sundar for a boundary down the ground to collect the winning runs.

The 31-year-old said he would cherish that moment forever.

"When I hit that cut-shot boundary, I saw we only needed four (to win) and I thought, 'It's got to be one of these two balls -- how many chances are you going to get to hit a boundary for the winning runs for your country?'

"I was going to go no matter where that ball was, that last one, and managed to make connection. I looked straight at 'Heady' (batting partner Travis Head) and he was up and about," he noted.

"It was a great moment, probably one I'll never forget. That's something that might never happen again – especially a boundary on the fifth Test of a decider. It doesn't get much better than that," he added.

Webster replaced an out of form Mitchell Marsh in the playing XI for the New Year Test, and the all-rounder admitted that initially he felt a bit 'awkward'.

 

"It was a bit of an awkward moment. I sort of came to training at the last minute, and I didn't think that they'd change the team. I hadn't heard anything right up until the training (the day) before the game, and I just expected it to be the same XI.

"Then we got to the ground and asked Mitch what he was doing, and he said, 'I'm waiting to see if I'm playing'. That hit me by surprise a little bit and then in the next hour or so, we were fumbling around until I went back in the change rooms.

"He (Marsh) had a big grin on his face and just said, 'You're in mate'. And he couldn't have been happier. He's been unbelievable this week," Webster said, explaining the situation surrounding his entry into the Australian team.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
India In Australia 2024-2025

