'Retirement In Your Hands, But Playing For India Not'

India may have lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, but the spotlight is firmly on Rohit Sharma and his decision to sit out the crucial Sydney Test, a game that could have offered India a chance to level the series.

On Day 2 of the Sydney Test, Rohit addressed the rumours surrounding his future in a candid interview with Star Sports, stating emphatically that he is not retiring from Test cricket and only stepped aside due to a string of poor performances.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar, however, believes Rohit's public clarification may have had another motive.

Speaking on Star Sports, Manjrekar suggested that Rohit's interview was, in part, aimed at reclaiming the narrative, as Coach Gautam Gambhir was being credited for the bold decision to leave the captain out of the playing XI.

'Somewhere, I think Gambhir was getting all the credit for a brave call by leaving Rohit Sharma out. He wanted to set the record straight. Let's be honest,' Manjrekar said.

Acknowledging his lean patch with the bat, Rohit said, 'I couldn't have another out-of-form batter in the XI, and that's why I opted out.'

'I'm not going anywhere soon,' Rohit added. 'There's no guarantee runs won't come for me five or six months down the line.'

'I loved that interview, especially the first bit where he explained his decision. But there were other emotions at play too,' Manjrekar observed.

'One thing that a lot of players say is, "I will decide my future." I have a problem with that,' Manjrekar said.

'You can decide your future in terms of retirement, but playing for India is not in your hands. That's the chairman of selectors' job.'

'If the chairman of selectors is strong and believes in the future health of Indian cricket, he has the power to decide whether your career should end now, whether you get a few more matches, or one more series,' stated Manjrekar.

'Retirement is in your hands, but playing for India is not.'