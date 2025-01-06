'Test Cricket Isn't for 37 Year Olds'

'Only he knows whether he has the hunger to go on.'

IMAGE: Simon Katich doubts Rohit Sharma's ability to regain form. Photographs: ICC/X

'Only he knows whether he has the hunger and drive at 37. England is not going to be an easy series,' retired Australian cricketer Simon Katich said about Rohit Sharma about India's tour of England this summer.

'I dare say that will be a tough tour if he chooses to go on it and the Indian selectors pick him, first and foremost. Those numbers are not for pretty reading. Test cricket isn't a place for 37 year olds at the top of the order,' Katich, a former opener for Australia, said.

'History suggests that, and only Rohit Sharma knows whether he has got the hunger to go on.' Katich added.

Despite his recent struggles, Rohit dismissed talk of retirement during an interview with Star Sports on Day 2 of the Sydney Test.

'I am confident things will change. At the same time, I have to be realistic as well,' Rohit said.

'Some person is sitting with a mic, laptop, or a pen and writing stuff; our lives do not change because of what that person is writing or saying.'

'If you look at the numbers, they are damning,' Katich said, responding to Rohit's comments.

'It was very selfless of him to opt out of the Test. I saw in that interview, very well-spoken. There's no doubt he has a future after he is done playing cricket in stand-up comedy because his humour was very good.'