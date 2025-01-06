Happy Birthday Kapil Paaji

Kapil Dev, one of cricket's finest all rounders, turns 66 today.
Rediff.com wishes the Haryana Hurricane a very Happy Birthday!
Named 'Indian Cricketer of the Century' in 2002 by Wisden, his greatest feat was to lead India to winning the 1983 World Cup.
Kapil Dev made his debut in the first Test against Pakistan in Faisalabad, October 16, 1978.
He ended his Test career against New Zealand in Hamilton, March 19, 1994.
ODI Debut: vs Pakistan in Quetta, October 1, 1978.
Last ODI: vs West Indies in Faridabad, October 17, 1994.
A veteran of 131 Tests, his highest score was 163 against Sri Lanka in Kanpur, December 17, 1986.
Coming in to bat at 17 for 5, Kapil Dev scored 175 n.o. against Zimbabwe in a 1983 World Cup game in Tunbridge Wells, England, June 18, 1983, inarguably the greatest ODI knock of the 20th century.